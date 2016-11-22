WVU routs New Hampshire 100-41

By JOHN LOWE,

Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Esa Ahmad tied a career-high with 14 points, Nathan Adrian added 12 and No. 19 West Virginia cruised to a 100-41 victory over New Hampshire on Sunday.

The Mountaineers (3-0) started off a little stale in the opening minutes, trailing the Wildcats (2-2) 4-1 after 1:52, but then went on a 22-2 run over the next 6:30 to take a commanding 23-6 lead midway through the first half.

West Virginia ended the game with another run in the second half outscoring New Hampshire 36-9 in the final 10 minutes.

Ahmad led six Mountaineers in double figures. Lamont West had 13 points, Adrian and Jevon Carter had 12 and both Teyvon Myers and Tarik Phillip had 11.

West Virginia also continued its heavy press presence, scoring 47 points off of 34 New Hampshire turnovers.

Elijah Macon did not see any time on the court.

Iba Camera had a double-double for New Hampshire with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats shot 30.4 percent from the field against West Virginia. This is their third straight game scoring below 36 percent from the field.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers continue to dominate with their press, but their performance at the foul line is very inconsistent. WVU shot 55 percent after shooting 73.7 percent against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 14

UP NEXT

New Hampshire hosts Detroit on Wednesday

West Virginia takes on Illinois in Brooklyn on Thursday